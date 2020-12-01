GLE 53 vs. Mom in T-Roc R vs. Girlfriend in Cayenne PHEV Has One Clear Winner

How about a drag race, a couple of rolling sprints, and a brake test with three models that apparently have nothing in common? If that’s not interesting enough, perhaps knowing that Mat Watson from Carwow brought his mother and girlfriend along for the ride will stir things up a little bit.
We’ve seen enough duels from Mat Watson done just for the Carwow YouTube channel’s thrills to know that we’re in for some smiles on this one as well, but with his mother joining the cast along with Jo (aka the Girlfriend) we didn’t expect to have a new star for the show.
And the surprises keep coming, but we’ll explain in a second. First things first, the contestants. The ones with wheels, that is. Mat Watson has decided to jump in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, which packs a 3.0-liter MHEV mill that’s good for 435 hp and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque (all figures according to Carwow, for consistency).
All three vehicles have all-wheel drive, but the Merc is the most expensive and the second heaviest of the bunch, coming in at 2,305 kg (5,082 lbs), followed by the Porsche Cayenne Coupe e-Hybrid. The latter is driven by Jo, the girlfriend, and it boasts 462 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque to move its 2,425 kilos (5,346 lbs) of weight.
In between them sits the VW T-Roc R with Sally (aka Mum) at the helm, master and astrophysics commander over a 2.0-liter four-pot turbo mill that churns out 300 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of oomph... and a Launch Control system.
She clearly says the little Volkswagen “feels very comfortable and nice, it’s about the right size for me,” and that she knows how to operate said Launch Control – even though Mat isn’t (yet) convinced. Although Jo, Mat’s girlfriend, says, “it’s still a Porsche, isn’t it,” we’ve set our goal to root for the underdog from the get-go.
And it was a wise decision, even if we initially judged it solely based on the extremely focused (and utterly funny) mindset exhibited by Sally during the races (check her out in the gallery above).
We’re not going to spoil the fun of watching these races, but must warn you that experience (although in a completely different field) plus the lowest of weights definitely count when putting these shenanigans into balance.
