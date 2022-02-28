Giga Berlin's Final Approval Is Expected by the End of the Week, Opening Ceremony in March

The Giga Berlin project seemed doomed only a week ago, but a report from Germany brings good news for Elon Musk and his company. According to the German news outlet Tagesspiegel, the final approval for the plant will be issued no later than this Friday. The German authorities also started preparations for a grand opening ceremony at the end of March.
Information shared by Tagesspiegel shows that Brandenburg’s officials met last Tuesday to discuss the final approval for Giga Berlin. According to the news, the “Task Force Tesla” meeting was brief, lasting only 20 minutes. It ended with a clear message that Brandenburg authorities will move to issue the final approval for Tesla’s Germany-based gigafactory.
Not only that, but the German authorities started to prepare for the grand opening event scheduled for March 22. This includes police preparations to ensure safety for all people attending the event, especially as Tesla grounds have been the target of environmentalists’ protests before. Tagesspiegel does not rule out the opening ceremony being pushed back one day, to March 23.
Just like before, in Shanghai, the opening ceremony of Giga Berlin is expected to be marked with the handover of the first production Model Y crossovers to customers. According to the same source, a total of 30 Tesla customers will receive their vehicles during the ceremony in Gruenheide.
Tesla received preliminary approval to build 2,000 cars at Giga Berlin in Gruenheide and, according to witnesses, it might have already built half that. Drone footage around the factory revealed cars piling up in the parking lots while waiting for the final approval to be issued. As you know, the German authorities allowed Tesla to build the cars but prohibited selling them for profit.
Tesla Giga Berlin’s saga was marred with drama and delays, being already one year behind schedule. In the latest twist, environmentalists sued the Brandenburg authorities in a push to delay or even derail the plant project. The legal battle raised the matter of scarce water supply in the region. We don’t know what would happen if the judges rule in favor of the protesters, but we guess that Tesla Gigafactory 4 drama is drawing to an end.
