Get Schooled at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi With Coaster Lab

The As luck would have it, visitors with kids can now do just that: as of this month, a special education and entertainment / edutainment program for schools is available, called Coaster Lab. Its aim is to get kids interested in science without the sense of having it drilled into their brains that is usually associated with going to school.So sure, this is still an amusement park experience, but it’s one that kids can actually learn something from. It’s meant to be a teaching experience that will also be memorable and fun – not that the visit at the park alone wouldn’t be memorable. ADW Online notes that the program tailored to students at primary and middle schools, and will involve getting them acquainted with the basics in engineering, physics and technology by means of rollercoasters. They will be able to learn the science that goes into making rollercoasters (presumably the fastest in the world, since the park is home to just that, Formula Rossa). The kids will also have the chance to design and participate in the creation of their own miniature rides.Coaster Lab is just one of the many activities the amusement park is planning to host in the months running to its tenth anniversary in November. Tickets for the program can be booked in advance, as add-ons to the current educational packages , for the equivalent of a little under $10, as per the same publication.The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi took 3 years to build and officially opened its doors in November 2010. It is home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster (still) and one of the world’s longest rides, the Formula Rossa, which reaches top speeds of 149 mph and is 20 mph faster than its nearest rival. Because it’s in a Ferrari theme park, the train is shaped like a Formula 1 car and needs 1.4 miles just to slow down.