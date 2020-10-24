Georgia Cops Outsmart Borat, Don’t Fall for “Pickup with Daughter on Top” Stunt

One of the downsides to becoming a viral star is that you can no longer prank people because you’re almost instantly recognizable. Men like Rudy Giuliani might still fall for it, but not these two Georgia cops checking out a suspicious parked vehicle.
You may have heard that Sacha Baron Cohen has reprised his popular and often controversial character Borat for yet another film. Called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, it’s out now on Amazon Prime and features an encounter with Georgia cops, while sitting inside a pickup truck parked on the side of the road, with a horse trailer attached and a child seat with Borat’s daughter on the roof.
In case you were wondering how this strange incident played out in real life and how it looked from the other side (i.e. the cops’ side), The Smoking Gun has obtained bodycam footage of the unusual traffic stop, which occurred on January 27. Well, it wasn’t technically a traffic stop, since the pickup didn’t have the keys in the ignition and it hadn’t driven anywhere with the woman on the roof.
Lilburn Police Department officers Alvey Lamb and Daniel Bride responded to an anonymous call of a suspicious vehicle parked on Main Street in Lilburn, a city outside Atlanta. They got to the scene and talked to the man at the wheel, who claimed to be from Uzbekistan and provided as identification an owner’s certificate that allegedly “proved” the woman sitting on the roof was his property. He also showed them a fake driver’s license in the name of Peter.
Halfway through the chat, which you can see in full in the video below, officer Lamb was convinced the man in the pickup was Borat, so the entire thing couldn’t be more than a hoax. However, his partner, Bride, decided to keep up the charade and see if he could force Borat to break character before he did. He wasn’t successful.
The cops let Borat go on the condition that he take his daughter down from the roof of the cabin, telling him she was “212 moons, that’s… over 18, isn’t it?”
The police call record of the incident notes that the man at the wheel possessed a valid California driver’s license and, despite the insane things he said during the interview, didn’t “display any mental issues.” It concluded the incident “appears to be some sort of prank or hidden camera show.” Borat: 0, Georgia cops: 1.
