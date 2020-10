Sent from a friend with a lakefront view & I have so many questions. pic.twitter.com/sJkDXLbpLg — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) October 22, 2020

this Borat marketing is getting a little crazy.. tell me why this boat is passing by harbour front with a huge inflatable borat wearing a thong pic.twitter.com/U49npgU1x2 — cri$$y p (@crissy_palacios) October 22, 2020

Just a giant inflatable #Borat floating down the Thames pic.twitter.com/U9Pd1Y04t4 — Radio X (@RadioX) October 22, 2020

Make that two probable giant Borats. In what is a very Borat-like PR move, Amazon Prime is renting out barges and sailing them with a huge inflatable of a maskini-wearing Borat, to get more people to tune in to the October 23 premiere.This is one of those cases when a picture is worth a thousand words, because only photos will offer a better appreciation of such a glorious sight. You can find some of them in the tweets embedded below.According to BlogTo , the Borat that nearly touched down on Canadian soiled cruised from the Cherry Street waterfront to Ontario Place and back to Billy Bishop Airport. In London, it sailed down the Thames. No incident was recorded during either stunt.Both inflatables displayed Borat’s hairy chest and what would best be described as a maskini: a replica of the infamous 2006 mankini that the character showed off in the first film. The latest, a sequel no one knew was coming (which is the point, because otherwise the farce wouldn’t hold up) is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. A ridiculously long name that does little in terms of offering a glimpse as to how it may play out.But we do know this: like in the original film, Borat (played with aplomb and mustache by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen) will touch on political issues, mask mandates and other hot-button issues in the U.S.Even if Cohen’s particular brand of comedy is not to your liking, you have to admit: a barge with a ridiculous inflatable on it is perhaps just the sight we need for a little relief during these stressful times.