George Russell Admits He "Wanted More" Than P3, Still Proud of Team's Result

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix brought George Russell his first-ever pole position in qualifying. Ultimately, he didn’t end up winning the race, but he did make it onto the podium.
George Russell raced thirteen races with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team this season, the latest one starting with him on pole position. The qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix ended with him setting a lap time of 1:17.377 minutes, the fastest Mercedes has been in quite a while.
Since qualifying doesn’t equal points, Russell was determined to make his first pole count. But the race had a lot in store for him, although he did manage to keep his P1 for 17 laps until he had to pit for new tires.
After fighting to get back to his initial position for a few laps, the British driver ended up in P3, behind fellow Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, both chasing Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had started from P10 and finished first. Following the race, Russell revealed that he “wanted more starting from pole,” meaning his first-ever Formula One win. But he added that he “couldn’t be prouder of the job we’ve done as a team today and over the past few months to close the gap.”
The Hungarian Grand Prix meant another double podium for Mercedes, the second in a row. Both Mercedes drivers have been incredibly consistent throughout the latest races, with George finally jumping up one position ahead of Carlos Sainz in fourth place, with 158 points. Hamilton remains in sixth place, with 146 points, ten points behind the Ferrari driver.
Russell added that they are ready for some wins, as they’re “making progress and I’m proud of the work everybody has put into it. We will come back to the second half of the season with a reset, refocussed and will try to fight for some victories."
