Experienced Pilot Debunks the Popular "My Plane Ran Out of Fuel Over the Ocean" Video

When someone’s telling you that they’ve survived a major possible catastrophe, you’ll most likely want to hear that story. It’s our human instinct. We want to survive anything and hearing a story like this one is surely going to feel good. Landing unscathed after the plane runs out of fuel over the Atlantic Ocean is a great subject. However, an experienced pilot explains why there was no reason to worry. Here’s a quick, insightful breakdown.

8 photos