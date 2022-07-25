George Russell Is the Type of Guy Who Has Debrief on a Plane After a Podium Win

The Internet is a marvelous place, with people showing off their creativity in unlimited ways. The latest trend about Formula One centers around George Russell, who is just the type of guy who would make announcements on a plane.
The trend started on Twitter, with the “George Russell is the type of guy...” before describing the action they think would fit the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver.
It included comments like “George Russell is the type of guy to say “I’m just going to squeeze right by you” when trying to get through a crowd,” or "George Russell the type of guy to say "i wont get too far without these" when he comes back to grab the car keys he forgot” or “George Russell is the type of guy who’s says “how’s the weather up there” when he sees someone taller than him.”
It all became so famous that even the British driver heard about the trend and decided to set the record straight on some of the comments.
Fans on the Internet aren’t the only ones enjoying the challenge, because Daniel Ricciardo said Russell is the kind of guy who “selfishly has two first names”, with Alex Albon joking that he’s the “kind of guy to take his top off during a security check at the airport”.
After the French Grand Prix, we’d say that George Russell is definitely the type of guy who fights and wins a podium. And he’s also the type of guy who would have a debrief over the announcer, as proven by his latest video on social media.
Right after the win, Russell takes hold of the microphone on the plane and says, “ladies and gentlemen, this is your driver speaking,” although they’re on an aircraft. He proceeds to thank everyone for the hard work that earned him and fellow colleague Lewis Hamilton the first double podium of the season.
Russell is currently in fifth place with 143 points and Hamilton follows him in sixth with 127 points.
How am I the kind of guy who has only just discovered this trend… ???? https://t.co/kaCtRB7DgV— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022