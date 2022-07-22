autoevolution
Russell Knows There’s Pressure on Mercedes to Perform Well in France With Upgraded W13 Car

22 Jul 2022, 11:17 UTC ·
Don’t think that Red Bull and Ferrari haven’t noticed how consistently competitive Mercedes has been in the past three Grand Prix. Hamilton clinched three consecutive podiums and Russell has been in the top 5 in all but one race this year.
Up next is the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard and the German outfit once again expects to be in contention for a really high spot once the lights go out this weekend.

Meanwhile, the team’s youngest driver, George Russell, is aware of the expectations and appears to be ready for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of expectation on Mercedes this weekend – not too sure where that’s come from,” said the British driver. “But we’re definitely improving the car and we’re closing that gap [to Red Bull and Ferrari].”

He then went on to say: “It’s going to be hot, which I think favors us slightly again. Yes, we’ll be going for it but realistically, if we do everything perfectly, I think we’ll be a tenth behind, two-tenths behind Ferrari and Red Bull.”

Russell then admitted his team will indeed bring more “small improvements” to the W13, as keen observers have already spotted a different nose design.

“I think this is the first time this season we truly understand the car and we understand what needs to change to make the car go faster. Whereas we spent so long trying to understand what the problems were, how to resolve that and not necessarily making the car go any faster.”

We’re nearly 12 races into the 2022 F1 season and Russell sits P5 in the Driver Standings, with 128 points. Lewis Hamilton is hot on his trail with 109 points, and as a team, Mercedes are third in the Constructor Standings with 237 points – 66 points shy of Ferrari and 156 points clear of McLaren and Alpine.

