General Motors Suspends Chevrolet Camaro Production, There’s a Different Reason This Time

General Motors has decided to temporarily suspend operations at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant for one full week, but this time, the reason isn’t the lack of chips.
It’s not a secret that the semiconductor crisis has wreaked havoc in the automotive industry, and more often than not, carmakers out there temporarily stopped production because they didn’t have enough chips to install on their vehicles.
General Motors knows this very well, as the company halted manufacturing at several of its plants on multiple occasions, every time blaming the lack of chips for the whole thing.
As far as this new temporary closure is concerned, the constrained chip inventory isn’t the culprit. General Motors has reportedly explained that a temporary parts shortage is what has triggered the halt, though, on the other hand, no further information in this regard has been offered.
In other words, a shortage is still the one responsible for the production suspension, but this time, the chips the world has become so dependent on have nothing to do with GM’s decision.
The Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be impacted, but General Motors hasn’t provided any information as to how many units would be affected. However, the company claims that once production is resumed, it will accelerate the manufacturing to make sure it recovers the loss.
The production suspension came into effect today, with normal operations to be resumed on April 11.
Needless to say, General Motors isn’t the only carmaker that’s forced to idle certain factories because of the lack of certain parts, but more often than not, the chips are the ones that are causing such problems. The geopolitical tensions, however, are causing new inventory problems, as certain materials, such as the neon used for the production of chips, might soon be in short supply given that a significant part of the production, takes place in Ukraine.
General Motors knows this very well, as the company halted manufacturing at several of its plants on multiple occasions, every time blaming the lack of chips for the whole thing.
As far as this new temporary closure is concerned, the constrained chip inventory isn’t the culprit. General Motors has reportedly explained that a temporary parts shortage is what has triggered the halt, though, on the other hand, no further information in this regard has been offered.
In other words, a shortage is still the one responsible for the production suspension, but this time, the chips the world has become so dependent on have nothing to do with GM’s decision.
The Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be impacted, but General Motors hasn’t provided any information as to how many units would be affected. However, the company claims that once production is resumed, it will accelerate the manufacturing to make sure it recovers the loss.
The production suspension came into effect today, with normal operations to be resumed on April 11.
Needless to say, General Motors isn’t the only carmaker that’s forced to idle certain factories because of the lack of certain parts, but more often than not, the chips are the ones that are causing such problems. The geopolitical tensions, however, are causing new inventory problems, as certain materials, such as the neon used for the production of chips, might soon be in short supply given that a significant part of the production, takes place in Ukraine.