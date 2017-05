General Motors Opens Restored Durant-Dort Factory One

Located on the Flint Reaver near downtown Flint, the pictured complex dates back to the 1880s. Starting life as a short-lived cotton mill, the factory changed owners in 1886, when Durant and Dort bought it. The facility was adapted to build horse-drawn carriages, and the rest, as they say, is history.As fate would have it, William Durant’s rapid expansion in the 1910s saw General Motors ’ founding father ousted from the Durant-Dort Carriage Company, leaving Josiah Dallas Dort to his own devices. The latter subsequently changed the nature of his company by the mid-1910s.It didn’t take long for the Dort’s business took a nosedive, and by 1924, the company went bust. The building, however, stood the test of time, and General Motors identified an opportunity in 2013, when the U.S. ’ biggest automaker purchased it. Approximately four years since, all the windows and doors were replaced with period-accurate units, the roof was carefully reconditioned, and the contractor replaced just about 17,000 bricks.The final phase of the restoration included all-new heating and cooling systems, plumbing, and the obligatory fire-suppression equipment. As the photographs in the adjacent gallery reveal, as does the following video, the investment was definitely worth it considering that the Flint-based factory has a great deal of historical significance to it. After all, it's ground zero for GM.“Factory One sparked the global auto industry and was a catalyst in the formation of General Motors,” commented Mark Reuss , General Motors’ executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “It preserves the stories of the early visionaries who built a brand-new industry in this city, within the very walls of where it happened.”