General Atomics Unveils Jet-Powered Advanced Concept Aircraft Gambit

It looks like General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is celebrating milestone after milestone. After announcing that its MQ-9 Reaper drone has hit the 2 million flight-hour mark, now the company has unveiled a new unmanned aerial system called Gambit.
GA-ASI describes it as an autonomous collaborative platform since it’s designed as an advanced concept capable of working together with other manned aircraft. It was named after a chess opening move in which a player risks losing a minor piece to obtain a significant advantage in position.
The aptly-named Gambit was also created to take the initiative. By utilizing advanced sensors, the jet-powered unmanned aerial system (UAS) can gain a tactical advantage in missions with different profiles.
Gambit will enable manned-unmanned teaming (MUT) by working alongside human-piloted aircraft. This will help pilots peer deeper into hostile airspace, rapidly identify threats, and open a world of possibilities.
As part of a wider family of systems that includes the battle-proven Predator and Reaper drones, it will possess enhanced sensing capabilities, and it will be designed using digital engineering to speed up time to market. The platform will also rely significantly on improvements in artificial intelligence and autonomous tech.
Using these assets, it will be able to execute a range of tasks without the need for human intervention. The software and integration technologies developed by GA-ASI will assist detection and analysis, as well as offer unmatched intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Gambit will be able to recognize and track targets and transmit that data across the battlespace.
“GA-ASI has led the way in integrating UAS into every aspect of military operations,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “Now we’re once again pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with unmanned aircraft, software, mission systems integration and more. Gambit will usher in a new era, where UAS work collaboratively with manned aircraft to detect, identify and target adversaries at range and scale across the battlespace.”
The aptly-named Gambit was also created to take the initiative. By utilizing advanced sensors, the jet-powered unmanned aerial system (UAS) can gain a tactical advantage in missions with different profiles.
Gambit will enable manned-unmanned teaming (MUT) by working alongside human-piloted aircraft. This will help pilots peer deeper into hostile airspace, rapidly identify threats, and open a world of possibilities.
As part of a wider family of systems that includes the battle-proven Predator and Reaper drones, it will possess enhanced sensing capabilities, and it will be designed using digital engineering to speed up time to market. The platform will also rely significantly on improvements in artificial intelligence and autonomous tech.
Using these assets, it will be able to execute a range of tasks without the need for human intervention. The software and integration technologies developed by GA-ASI will assist detection and analysis, as well as offer unmatched intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Gambit will be able to recognize and track targets and transmit that data across the battlespace.
“GA-ASI has led the way in integrating UAS into every aspect of military operations,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “Now we’re once again pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with unmanned aircraft, software, mission systems integration and more. Gambit will usher in a new era, where UAS work collaboratively with manned aircraft to detect, identify and target adversaries at range and scale across the battlespace.”