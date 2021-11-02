Scintilla World Voyager Concept Is Up for Commission for Unimaginable Amounts of Cash

More on this:

Two Avenger Drones Use Skyborg Autonomy System to "Talk" to Each Other Mid-Flight

The U.S. Air Force has recently tested the Skyborg autonomy core system aboard two General Atomics (GA-ASI) MQ-20 Avenger drones. The aircraft successfully "talked" to each other to ensure a coordinated flight for several hours. 9 photos



Skyborg is a package of hardware and software whose primary goal is to demonstrate an open, modular core system capable of autonomous flight, navigation, and communication and integrate additional advanced capabilities in the future.



In May, the Air Force announced that it conducted the first flying test of the



Then, in June, the air service conducted a two-and-a-half-hour flight test of the Skyborg autonomy core system aboard a GA-ASI MQ-20 Avenger tactical unmanned vehicle to demonstrate its capabilities.



Now, several months later, it was finally put to the test in a live demo on two



The recent test brings the Air Force one step closer to establishing the ultimate airborne autonomous system, which will allow the crewed-uncrewed teaming and numerous Skyborg-controlled unmanned aircraft onto the battlefield.



"Large force testing of autonomous unmanned-unmanned teaming is the natural evolution to fielding warfighter capability for the future fight," said Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards AFB, California. The recent flight test was conducted on October 28th, during the U.S. Air Force's Orange Flag (OF) 21-3 Large Force Test Event at Edwards AFB, California. The exercise is part of the Skyborg Vanguard program, which seeks to create an airborne autonomous "best of breed" system that can perform well in complex combat operations.Skyborg is a package of hardware and software whose primary goal is to demonstrate an open, modular core system capable of autonomous flight, navigation, and communication and integrate additional advanced capabilities in the future.In May, the Air Force announced that it conducted the first flying test of the Skyborg autonomy core system aboard a Kratos UTAP-22 tactical uncrewed vehicle. At the time, the system validated its ability to respond to navigational commands and conduct coordinated maneuvering.Then, in June, the air service conducted a two-and-a-half-hour flight test of the Skyborg autonomy core system aboard a GA-ASI MQ-20 Avenger tactical unmanned vehicle to demonstrate its capabilities.Now, several months later, it was finally put to the test in a live demo on two MQ-20s . The system allowed the drones to fly autonomously while communicating with one another to ensure a multi-hour coordinated flight. Not only that, but the aircraft responded to navigational commands and maintained flight envelopes.The recent test brings the Air Force one step closer to establishing the ultimate airborne autonomous system, which will allow the crewed-uncrewed teaming and numerous Skyborg-controlled unmanned aircraft onto the battlefield."Large force testing of autonomous unmanned-unmanned teaming is the natural evolution to fielding warfighter capability for the future fight," said Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander at Edwards AFB, California.

load press release