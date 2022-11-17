Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) Will Underpin Izera’s Electric Vehicles

In October 2016, the Polish state-owned energy companies Energa, Enea, Tauron, and PGE founded a new electric carmaker called ElectroMobility Poland (EMP). On July 28, 2020, the company presented the brand under which its cars would be sold: Izera. The plan was to make them over an existing platform. Now we know which one: the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) from Geely.

17 photos