Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) Will Underpin Izera’s Electric Vehicles

In October 2016, the Polish state-owned energy companies Energa, Enea, Tauron, and PGE founded a new electric carmaker called ElectroMobility Poland (EMP). On July 28, 2020, the company presented the brand under which its cars would be sold: Izera. The plan was to make them over an existing platform. Now we know which one: the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) from Geely.
Izera presented two prototypes in 2020, the T100 (a C-segment hatchback) and the Z100 (a C-segment SUV). Torino Design took care of the styling, and EDAG Engineering would integrate it into whatever architecture EMP could secure. On September 7, 2021, the Polish company declared it had already chosen what would underpin Izera’s cars, but it could only disclose that at the beginning of 2022. It took a bit more than that.
For EMP, the SEA is what guarantees it can make these cars without investing a fortune in developing its own platform. For Geely, it establishes the Chinese company as an architecture supplier, something Volkwagen wanted to be with the MEB and its components. So far, the German company did not announce licensing its platform to anyone. The closest to that goal was a deal with Mahindra to supply MEB components, not the architecture itself.
Having defined the platform it would use in September 2021, EMP has probably already been working with it for a year and a few months – if it was not doing that even earlier. The fact is that the Izera Z100 – the first vehicle to be presented – could eventually make its production debut in 2023, as EMP announced it would do in 2020. After all, the Fisker Ocean demanded only two years to be developed over an existing architecture.
In Izera’s case, that is not the only concern. EMP is still building the factory that will manufacture the cars. It will be in Jaworzno, and the plant is expected to be ready only by the end of 2023. That fed rumors that the first Izera had been postponed to 2024. At least we already know what will underpin these new EVs. Besides the SUV and the hatchback, Izera will also have a C-segment station wagon built over the SEA. This vehicle has not been presented in any form so far.
