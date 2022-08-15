Future BMW M3 Could Go EV, Suggests BMW M Boss

More on this:

1 Sweet-Looking 600-HP E31 BMW 8 Series Is What Tuner Dreams Are Made Of

2 New 2024 BMW X3 Plays It Safe With Evolutionary Design in Unofficial Digital Illustrations

3 This Immaculate BMW Z8 Alpina Roadster V8 Shows Less Than 18k Miles

4 These Four Things Matter Most When Buying a Used Car, According to a Famed U.S. Mechanic

5 This 1975 BMW EV Restomod Could Be the Best Bet for Classic Car Lovers