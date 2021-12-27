Fully Autonomous Snow Blower Cleans Your Driveway and Yard With No Effort on Your Part

If we’re going to use robots for pretty much everything these days, why not also use them for cleaning the snow from our driveway and yard? Shoveling the snow is outdated, exhausting, and unnecessary. The Snowbot S1 can do that instead, promising to remove snow that is up to 12” (30 cm) deep.
Fully autonomous and battery-powered, the Snowbot S1 can be monitored and controlled remotely via a mobile app (compatible with Android and iOS) and comes with a plethora of smart features. It measures 3.2 x 1.9 x 3.9 ft (0.9 x 0.5 x 1.1 m).
Using its advanced positioning algorithm, the robot plans its cleaning path, or you can create your own paths or manually control the S1 via a radio remote control.
The speed of the bot adapts to the depth of the snow to ensure the best performance, with the machine being able to top a speed of 1.31 ft/s (0.4 m/s). It can throw the snow to a distance of up to 12 ft (3.7 m) in any direction, thanks to its 360-degree rotating chute. The S1 uses a hard scraper and a cleaning brush to remove the snow, with the former being suitable for paved ground, while the latter works best on ground with protuberances or gravels. Regardless of which one you are using, the robot claims to remove more than 99 percent of the snow in its path.
As the Snowbot has to deal with a lot of potential obstacles, it is equipped with LiDAR sensors that help it do just that. If it reaches an obstacle, the machine stops while a buzzer alarm is activated.
Its lithium-ion battery ensures 1.5 hours of activity on a single charge, which means the bot can clean an area of approximately 1500 sq ft (140 sq m). The S1 needs approximately 2 to 2.5 hours to fully recharge.
The Snowbot S1 is only being offered for beta testing so far and customers who are chosen to get a beta version of it have to pay $2,000. Once the production version of the Snowbot S1 is available, they’ll receive it for free.
