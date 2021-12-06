Swiss-Mile Robot Is a Car, Quadruped, and Humanoid Packed in a Four-Wheeled Machine

Initially known as ANYmal, the four-legged robot that looks like a Spot relative has now received an upgrade meant to make it even more competitive. The machine now comes with wheels and is called the Swiss-Mile Robot.
Its name comes from the company that developed this new version of the robot. Swiss-Mile is part of the ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland. The new bot keeps the same design, except now its legs have wheels attached to them, enabling more complex motions. It can now use those wheels for every move it makes, being able to crawl, stand up, overcome obstacles, go up and down the stairs, and more.
According to the Swiss company, last-mile deliveries have to adopt electric, small-scale autonomous solutions, to help decongest the traffic in urban areas, decrease CO2 emissions and also cope with the increasing demand.
Swiss-Mile boasts of its robot’s abilities making it a 3 in 1 machine: a car, a quadruped, and a humanoid. Able to drive at speeds of 22 kph (over 13 mph), the bot was developed as a versatile platform for last-mile deliveries, capable of outperforming lightweight delivery drones and other such vehicles.
It is equipped with LiDAR sensors, GPS and can carry tools, goods, sensors, materials, and other items, both in indoor and outdoor spaces. The robot stands up, uses its front legs as arms, grabs the packages, and puts them in its cargo compartment.
Swiss-Mile claims the robot is 83 percent more efficient than legged systems and has a maximum payload of 50 kg (110 lb). While we have no info regarding its price, we know that the company plans to make the robot commercially available in 2022.
The first ANYmal robot developed by ANYbotics is quite versatile, too, even though it lacks those useful wheels. It has a runtime of 90 minutes and can be fully recharged in approximately three hours. It is great for inspection applications, being equipped with various sensors as thermal, acoustic, and optical ones.
