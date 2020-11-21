Free Tweak Enables All iPhone Apps on CarPlay with a Catch

One of the biggest drawbacks of CarPlay for some users is its limited support for apps, but as many already know, jailbreaking an iPhone also deals with this shortcoming while driving.
So technically, if you unlock your iPhone and then install dedicated software, such as CarBridge, you should be able to run pretty much any single application on your head unit through CarPlay.
While the way CarBridge has been improved lately is more of a controversial topic, a skilled developer in the iOS ecosystem has come up with something that sounds unbelievable at first glance: a free and open-source solution that enables any app on CarPlay as long as the jailbroken iPhone runs iOS 14.
So the catch here is that your iPhone must be jailbroken, but other than that, you won’t have to pay a single cent for the whole thing.
A video demo of this jailbreak tweak shows how you can easily run apps like YouTube in the car, though there’s something that needs to be clarified here. Apps that don’t come with a landscape mode, such as the Weather solution that’s pre-loaded on iPhone, would still be mirrored in portrait mode on CarPlay, and this obviously would make them look awful.
But there’s no way to go around this limitation, as forcing them in landscape would break down the layout almost entirely. So for now, as long as you stick with apps featuring a portrait mode, you should be good to go. And most of them do come with such capabilities, including the likes of YouTube, Netflix, and others.
These are obviously the most popular apps that users want to run on CarPlay, though we need to remind everybody once again this software shouldn’t by any means be used while driving. If anything, you can watch YouTube, Netflix, or any other video app safely when the car is parked.
haven't made a jb tweak in a long time, getting back into it. CarPlay for all apps https://t.co/HS7l7r4AdR— Ethan ArbuckIe (@ethanarbuckIe) November 16, 2020