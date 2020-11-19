New Google Maps Update for CarPlay Is Live, Likely with Massive Improvements

While Apple Maps is the navigation app offering a more native experience on the iPhone, it goes without saying that Google Maps is very often the preferred choice for the many users out there both on the smartphone and on CarPlay.
And it’s no wonder why. Not only that Google Maps offers very accurate maps covering almost every little corner of the world, but it also comes with capabilities taking full advantage of the iPhone and CarPlay to provide users with a fully-featured experience.
The living proof in this regard is the support for the CarPlay dashboard, which landed a few months ago and allowed users to replace Apple Maps with Google Maps on the multi-view screen.
And this week Google Maps has received another important update for iPhones (and thus on CarPlay too), likely with a series of new features and additional improvements.
Of course, Google itself has only provided a generic changelog for Google Maps version 5.57, revealing “this release brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.”
However, this Google Maps update introduces new capabilities that Google announced a few days ago, including more information on the impact the global health issue has on every country across the world. You’re now provided with additional statistics, but also with a link to official sources for each region.
In addition, Google Maps now displays how crowded public transportation currently is, and this feature is based on reports submitted by other users through a new feature built into the app.
There’s one feature that iPhone users won’t get though. It’s the new Google Maps driving mode, a major release that’s available exclusively on Android and which serves as a full replacement to Android Auto for phones. This driving mode is currently available as an early preview only for Android users in the United States.
The living proof in this regard is the support for the CarPlay dashboard, which landed a few months ago and allowed users to replace Apple Maps with Google Maps on the multi-view screen.
And this week Google Maps has received another important update for iPhones (and thus on CarPlay too), likely with a series of new features and additional improvements.
Of course, Google itself has only provided a generic changelog for Google Maps version 5.57, revealing “this release brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them.”
However, this Google Maps update introduces new capabilities that Google announced a few days ago, including more information on the impact the global health issue has on every country across the world. You’re now provided with additional statistics, but also with a link to official sources for each region.
In addition, Google Maps now displays how crowded public transportation currently is, and this feature is based on reports submitted by other users through a new feature built into the app.
There’s one feature that iPhone users won’t get though. It’s the new Google Maps driving mode, a major release that’s available exclusively on Android and which serves as a full replacement to Android Auto for phones. This driving mode is currently available as an early preview only for Android users in the United States.