The Latest iPhone Update Resolves One Annoying CarPlay Problem

The CarPlay dashboard is a feature that comes in super-handy to all users out there who connect their smartphones to cars while driving, and it’s all because it makes it possible to run the essential apps side by side and get essential info without the need for any input.
For example, you can have your favorite navigation app, such as Google Maps or Apple Maps, Spotify or Apple Music, phone calls, and calendar information, all on just one screen and updating in real time.
One of the biggest improvements for the CarPlay dashboard was introduced with the release of iOS 13.4, which unlocked the maps card for third parties. This was the moment users could replace Apple Maps with another app, and Google Maps was eventually updated with dashboard support, so it’s now the preferred choice for plenty of users.
The “now playing” card is also particularly important for users, as it displays the song they’re listening to, along with on-screen controls for the playback.
But as some discovered lately, this feature was broken, and despite the media playing in Apple Music, Spotify, or another app, the dedicated card did not update. Instead, it displayed a “Not Playing” message, even if you were actually listening to music and opening the app correctly showed song information.
Apple says it has resolved this problem with the release of iOS 14.2 earlier this month – this update is available for all supported iPhones (iPhone 6s and newer), including the iPhone 12. However, worth knowing is that Apple has also released iOS 14.2.1 exclusively for the iPhone 12, and this update includes all the previously-shipped improvements that were part of the earlier builds.
iOS 14.2 also introduces the Intercom feature, which also comes with CarPlay support, and it can be used with any HomePod and HomePod mini.
Updating to the latest version of iOS can be done on your iPhone from Settings > General > Software Update.
