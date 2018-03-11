autoevolution
Four-Wheel Drive Car Crashes Increased During Beast from the East

One of the biggest snow storms in recent memory wreaked havoc last week in the British isles. The gale-force winds, tons of snow and authorities’ warnings were all not enough to make motorist stay home for the duration of the storm that came to be named Beast from the East.
After the storm went away, numbers started coming in. How many this, how many that, and so on. In terms of crashes, says Accident Exchange, the numbers are clear.

The fact that owners of all-wheel drive vehicles felt more comfortable going out during the blizzard is reflected in the number of crashes this type of cars were involved in during the severe winter storm of one week ago.

Compared to the average seven-day period, there were 37 percent more crashes involving 4x4s on British roads. Out of the total accidents registered in the United Kingdom during Beast from the East, 17.9 percent involved all wheel drive vehicles. As a comparison, the number of non-fault accidents involving saloons and sports vehicles remained constant.

“It might be surprising to some, but the analysis demonstrates that 4x4 drivers shouldn’t develop a false sense of security. The data suggest that in the worst conditions they are more likely to be hit by other drivers,” said Scott Hamilton-Cooper of Accident Exchange.

“Having an accident can be an extremely stressful time but we aim to ensure drivers receive a suitable replacement car promptly; it’s vital to have vehicles available to cover all eventualities, including freak events like last week’s storm.”

The organization says the average cost for repairing damage sustained duringthe storm-related crashes is 3,100 pounds ($4,300). Most of the damages were sustained to the rear of the vehicles.

The severe storm in the beginning of March proved too much for the military as well, several of their 4x4s, driven by professional drivers, getting stuck in the snow.
