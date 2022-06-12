Four-Mile 2016 Ducati Monster 1200 R Is Looking for Someone Who Will Actually Ride It

Do you think we’re looking at one of those instances where a moneyed beginner bought too much bike?
Even though this mint-condition Ducati Monster 1200 R was dispatched from the factory several years back, a quick gander at its TFT display will reveal that it has only ever seen four miles (six kilometers) of tarmac. Moreover, one may notice a premium set of Termignoni exhaust mufflers replacing the OEM parts, and the Duc’s ECU is said to have been remapped in order to suit the new hardware.
Other than that, what you’re seeing here is still a bone-stock 1200 R variant of Borgo Panigale’s beloved Monster family. Its beastly power originates from a liquid-cooled 1,198cc Testastretta 11° DS L-twin, which packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder, a compression ratio of 13.0:1, and high-grade fuel injection technology with 56 mm (2.2 inches) elliptical throttle bodies.
The DOHC mill is able to generate 160 mechanical stallions when its crankshaft turns at 9,250 rpm, and this force is transmitted to the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel via a six-speed gearbox. At approximately 7,750 spins per minute, Ducati’s warrior is motioned forward by 97 pound-feet (131 Nm) of crushing twist. The whole ordeal lets the 2016 MY 1200 R accomplish speeds of up to 150 mph (241 kph).
Ample stopping power is achieved by means of dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit at the rear, all of which are mated to ABS-equipped Brembo calipers. Arriving at the suspension sector, we find 48 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage.
Finally, the Italian predator features a curb weight of 456 pounds (207 kg). This unmarred Monster is currently searching for someone who will put its digital odometer to work, and the no-reserve auction will be open on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (June 13). At the moment, you’d need just north of ten grand to surpass the highest bid, though that may not be enough to keep you in the lead for very long.
