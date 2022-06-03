Russians Used to Mold Harley-Davidsons Turn Ducati XDiavel Into Some Kind of Beast

Back at the beginning of last decade, Italian bike maker Ducati expanded its lineup of motorcycles with the introduction of the Diavel. That would be Italian word for the devil, a name that is more than fitting for this two-wheeled beast.
Since the Diavel’s introduction, two generations of the model came and went, and topping them all off were several special editions, including Chromo, Titanium, and Diesel, but also one dedicated to, believe it or not, AMG.
Later, in 2016, the range grew some more with the introduction of the XDiavel, the first bike made by the Italians to use a belt final-drive, and their fastest machine to that date to 60 mph (96 kph). It too got several versions, including, most recently, the Nera, a beast concocted together with furniture and vehicle interior company Poltrona Frau.
None of the bikes above seem to be as extreme, though, at least visually, as the Aliense creature we have here. That’s the name a Russian crew going by the name Box39 gave this XDiavel after it exited the garage transformed.
We have no idea what the name is supposed to stand for, but its closeness to the word “alien” immediately made us consider this bike is just that, alien, and in two ways, not one: first, given the degree of changes that separate from a stock XDiavel, and second because Box39 is usually into converting Harley-Davidsons.
For this build, a 2022 XDiavel was chosen, and while the drivetrain seems to have remained stock, the visual changes (and some functional ones, just look at that rear setup) made sure to place the two-wheeler in a league of very aggressive beasts.
What’s interesting is that, despite the fact the end Aliense product, shown in public, is red, the shop envisioned the bike in other hues as well, and some of them look incredibly potent. Just take a look at the attached gallery, and you’ll understand what we mean.
