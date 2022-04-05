Found in 3-Barn Collection: 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Is All Original, In Incredible Shape

The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado witnessed the debut of the three-generation lineup, and needless to say, it introduced plenty of styling improvements that eventually aligned it with other GM models, including the Chevrolet Impala (which got to see the daylight a year later).
As compared to its predecessor, the Eldorado was now offered with just a single engine option, namely the 365 (6.0-liter) V8 paired with the 4-speed Hydra-Matic transmission.
An Eldorado still sporting the same configuration is what we have here as well, and as you can figure out from the pictures in the article, everything comes in a fantastic shape.
It’s all thanks to the Caddy being beautifully preserved in a large collection that covered no more, no less than 3 barns. eBay user sandiegohotrod says the entire collection is now for sale, with this Eldorado spending no less than 4 decades with the current owner.
While everything on this Eldorado looks really well, the more impressive tidbit is hiding under the hood. The engine runs like a new unit, and this appears to suggest the owner regularly started the car to preserve its beautiful condition.
The car is still covered in dust in the photos provided by the seller, so it’s hard to tell if the paint requires any fixes. But the chances are it doesn’t, especially as the vehicle looks like it’s been stored in just the right conditions, not just one for a single classic model but for an entire fleet of them.
It goes without saying that such an Eldorado can’t come cheap, especially given it’s part of a large collection. The seller says anyone can buy the Caddy for $55,000, but on the other hand, if someone out there is willing to get the entire collection, a massive discount is offered as well.
If you’re wondering, the collection includes many other classic cars, including Lincoln Continentals, Buick Starfires, Pontiac Bonnevilles, and Plymouth convertibles.
An Eldorado still sporting the same configuration is what we have here as well, and as you can figure out from the pictures in the article, everything comes in a fantastic shape.
It’s all thanks to the Caddy being beautifully preserved in a large collection that covered no more, no less than 3 barns. eBay user sandiegohotrod says the entire collection is now for sale, with this Eldorado spending no less than 4 decades with the current owner.
While everything on this Eldorado looks really well, the more impressive tidbit is hiding under the hood. The engine runs like a new unit, and this appears to suggest the owner regularly started the car to preserve its beautiful condition.
The car is still covered in dust in the photos provided by the seller, so it’s hard to tell if the paint requires any fixes. But the chances are it doesn’t, especially as the vehicle looks like it’s been stored in just the right conditions, not just one for a single classic model but for an entire fleet of them.
It goes without saying that such an Eldorado can’t come cheap, especially given it’s part of a large collection. The seller says anyone can buy the Caddy for $55,000, but on the other hand, if someone out there is willing to get the entire collection, a massive discount is offered as well.
If you’re wondering, the collection includes many other classic cars, including Lincoln Continentals, Buick Starfires, Pontiac Bonnevilles, and Plymouth convertibles.