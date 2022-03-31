Insanely Accurate Batmobile Replica Would Have Michael Keaton Confused

The Batman movie is now in theaters, so this might be the best moment for one owner to sell his Batmobile replica. Accurately modeled after the vehicle used in 1989’s Batman, this Batmobile took a lot of effort, being based on a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado. If you’re a fan and are not cash-strapped, you can buy yourself a nice drive.
It might be hard to recognize the Cadillac Eldorado under the skin of this extreme war machine, but it’s there. The construction itself is monumental, considering that every part you lay your eyes on is custom-made. After all, it’s not like you can walk into your local AutoZone and find the appropriate parts to turn a car into a Batmobile. I’m sure Michael Keaton would not be able to tell the difference between this and the original Batmobile from the movie set.
There aren’t many details about this replica in the Mecum listing, but the pictures are enough to show that every single part of the original 1989 Batmobile is there. The bodywork comes with the characteristic large fan at the front and the huge fins at the rear. On the inside, there’s little left from the Eldorado. The dashboard has been replaced with an aircraft-style cockpit, complete with a jet-fighter joystick as the hand brake. The bespoke dashboard features a dizzying array of dials, switches, and buttons.
Just like with the original Batmobile, there are a lot of weapons that can be deployed in the heat of action if the need arises. According to the listing, these are automated and controlled remotely using linear actuators. The front canopy is removable, allowing access to the engine and the electronic components.
The Batmobile is powered by a 502-ci V8 engine driving the front wheels via an automatic transmission, so the new owner would not have problems relocating the Batmobile or even going into battle. No need to worry about comfort either, as the Batmobile features air conditioning, an air ride suspension, and an infotainment system complete with a backup camera, very useful considering the odd shape of the Batmobile.
If we got you interested, you should head to Mecum’s Indy auction event running from May 13-21. Even if you’re not looking for a Batmobile yourself, seeing one with your own eyes could be a feat of a lifetime.
