Forza Horizon 5's Full Porsche Lineup Finally Announced

The debut of Forza Horizon 5 is closer and closer, and as usual, the folks over at Playground Games have made it a hobby to tease us with all kinds of tidbits and keep us excited until we finally get our hands on the game.
This time, what they announced is the full list of Porsche models to be featured in Forza Horizon 5 on day one, and unsurprisingly, most of them are borrowed from the current iteration of the game.
In other words, chances are you’ve already driven these Porsches in Forza Horizon 4, but needless to say, they’ll come with substantially improved visuals, sounds, and handling in the next version.
More specifically, Forza Horizon 5 will come with a total of 28 Porsche models, whereas its predecessor sported a lineup of 42 cars from the German manufacturer. This means some of the FH4 Porsches didn’t make the cut, with the lineup now including the 1969 Porsche 356A 1600 Super as the oldest model.
All the other Porsches to make their way to Forza Horizon 5 are launched in 1970 or later, so if you were hoping to jump behind the wheel of more classic sports cars from the German carmaker, this wouldn’t happen this time.
The list, however, includes several new models, such as the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo.
You can find the full roster of Porsches to star in Forza Horizon 5 at launch in the photo gallery included in the article.
Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 is expected to sport a lineup of nearly 500 cars, so expect several other similar announcements in the coming weeks. Playground Games has also revealed the full list of Ford models to make their way to the next game in the franchise, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see what brand follows, possibly as soon as the next week.
