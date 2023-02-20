Ford Transit Recalled to Address Fuel Tank Issue, 2023 Model Year Affected

The replacement for the aging E-Series van is a favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for the current-generation Transit has been riddled with issues ever since it launched in the United States of America. The latest recall concerns 1,159 examples produced for the 2023 model year with a fuel tank grade vent valve may not be properly welded to the fuel tank.
Troy-based Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy, the supplier of the 95-liter (25.1-gallon) fuel tank, identified an issue with the weld between the valve and fuel tank on November 9th, 2022. The improper weld stems from the thermocouple on the welder hot plate, which was incorrectly installed after a regular maintenance event.
The hot plate temperature intermittently exceeded the specified set point, resulting in insufficient material adhesion. Ford’s safety boffins initiated an investigation into this matter on November 17th, 2022. The engineering department found that circa 85 percent of the fuel tanks tested to an industry-standard integrity test had an inadequate weld between valve and fuel tank shell.
Based on this worrying result, the Critical Concern Review Group couldn’t rule out fuel leakage, including fuel leaks that occur as a result of a crash. Ford isn’t aware of warranty of field reports related to this issue.
Transit vans produced for the U.S. market between November 3rd, 2022 and November 10th, 2022 for the 2023 model year are called back. Affected owners will be informed of this recall by first-class mail no later than March 31st, 2023. Dealers have already been instructed to replace the suspect fuel tanks with brand-new fuel tanks featuring a properly welded grade vent valves.
Priced at $39,755 for the Cutaway, $40,305 for the Chassis Cab, $50,130 for the passenger van, and $49,575 for the all-electric version, the full-size Transit targets both retail customers and fleet operators. The Transit comes standard with a naturally-aspirated V6 engine.
Advertised as the PFDi after the dual fuel injection system, the naturally-aspirated V6 cranks out a stout 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. The only other engine available in the 2023 model year Transit is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 that we all know from the likes of the F-150 pickup truck and Expedition full-size SUV. In this application, it produces 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of twist.
Last but certainly not least, the E-Transit is offered in three body styles (cutaway, chassis cab, and cargo van) with two seats. There’s no passenger version available. Its fully-electric powertrain includes a rear-mounted electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack with 68 kWh of juice to its name, with Ford promising up to 126 miles (circa 203 kilometers) of driving range for the low-roof cargo van.
Pro Power Onboard is – hands down – the highlight available feature in the E-Transit. As implied, the Pro Power Onboard system provides up to 2.4 kW of power, enough for power tools and various other equipment.
The hot plate temperature intermittently exceeded the specified set point, resulting in insufficient material adhesion. Ford’s safety boffins initiated an investigation into this matter on November 17th, 2022. The engineering department found that circa 85 percent of the fuel tanks tested to an industry-standard integrity test had an inadequate weld between valve and fuel tank shell.
Based on this worrying result, the Critical Concern Review Group couldn’t rule out fuel leakage, including fuel leaks that occur as a result of a crash. Ford isn’t aware of warranty of field reports related to this issue.
Transit vans produced for the U.S. market between November 3rd, 2022 and November 10th, 2022 for the 2023 model year are called back. Affected owners will be informed of this recall by first-class mail no later than March 31st, 2023. Dealers have already been instructed to replace the suspect fuel tanks with brand-new fuel tanks featuring a properly welded grade vent valves.
Priced at $39,755 for the Cutaway, $40,305 for the Chassis Cab, $50,130 for the passenger van, and $49,575 for the all-electric version, the full-size Transit targets both retail customers and fleet operators. The Transit comes standard with a naturally-aspirated V6 engine.
Advertised as the PFDi after the dual fuel injection system, the naturally-aspirated V6 cranks out a stout 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. The only other engine available in the 2023 model year Transit is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 that we all know from the likes of the F-150 pickup truck and Expedition full-size SUV. In this application, it produces 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of twist.
Last but certainly not least, the E-Transit is offered in three body styles (cutaway, chassis cab, and cargo van) with two seats. There’s no passenger version available. Its fully-electric powertrain includes a rear-mounted electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack with 68 kWh of juice to its name, with Ford promising up to 126 miles (circa 203 kilometers) of driving range for the low-roof cargo van.
Pro Power Onboard is – hands down – the highlight available feature in the E-Transit. As implied, the Pro Power Onboard system provides up to 2.4 kW of power, enough for power tools and various other equipment.