Ford Recalls Transit Vans Over Missing Audio Control Module

On June 27th, an issue was brought to the attention of the Ford Motor Company. More specifically, certain Ford Transit vans were shipped without audio control modules, prompting the Critical Concern Review Group to investigate what happened at the Kansas City Assembly Plant.
Factory personnel discovered that certain vans produced for the 2022 model year had been assembled and stored offsite prior to the installation of audio control modules. A number of those vehicles were subsequently cleared for shipping to the dealership although the modules hadn’t been installed. FoMoCo says those vans were produced between April 2nd and May 3rd.
In the absence of the audio control module, the rearview camera image won’t show up on the infotainment system’s display. Other symptoms include radio and USB functionality. FoMoCo is aware of 17 warranty claims of missing modules, submitted between April 13th and June 24th.
On the upside, the second-largest automaker in the United States hasn’t received any reports of accident or injury related to this problem. Dealers have already been instructed to install the audio control module, which bears part number LK4T-18D832-KY, in affected vans. Affected owners, on the other hand, will be notified between September 26th and the 30th.
Ford highlights that Kansas City Assembly Plant corrected the process on June 16th. A grand total of 46 Transit vehicles are subject to this recall.
Not a bonafide replacement for the E-Series van line, which was discontinued in 2014, the Transit retails at $39,970 excluding the destination freight charge. Customers who need a crew van have to pony up $42,335 at the very least, and $45,790 is the price of the passenger van.
Cutaway and chassis-cab variants are available to configure as well, and at the very top of the lineup, the Ford Motor Company offers the E-Transit in cargo, cutaway, and chassis-cab variants. These carry starting prices of $50k, $46k, and $46k excluding the $1,695 destination freight charge.
In the absence of the audio control module, the rearview camera image won’t show up on the infotainment system’s display. Other symptoms include radio and USB functionality. FoMoCo is aware of 17 warranty claims of missing modules, submitted between April 13th and June 24th.
On the upside, the second-largest automaker in the United States hasn’t received any reports of accident or injury related to this problem. Dealers have already been instructed to install the audio control module, which bears part number LK4T-18D832-KY, in affected vans. Affected owners, on the other hand, will be notified between September 26th and the 30th.
Ford highlights that Kansas City Assembly Plant corrected the process on June 16th. A grand total of 46 Transit vehicles are subject to this recall.
Not a bonafide replacement for the E-Series van line, which was discontinued in 2014, the Transit retails at $39,970 excluding the destination freight charge. Customers who need a crew van have to pony up $42,335 at the very least, and $45,790 is the price of the passenger van.
Cutaway and chassis-cab variants are available to configure as well, and at the very top of the lineup, the Ford Motor Company offers the E-Transit in cargo, cutaway, and chassis-cab variants. These carry starting prices of $50k, $46k, and $46k excluding the $1,695 destination freight charge.