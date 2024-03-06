Ford Recalls Medium Duty Trucks Over Parking Brake Issue, Remedy Under Development

Ford has recalled the Dearborn-based automaker's Medium Duty line of trucks for incorrectly manufactured parking brake handles. According to the Blue Oval, certain components with suspect dimensions may allow the parking brake handle to disengage without pressing the release button.
Unintentionally disengaging the parking brake when the vehicle is parked on a graded surface greatly increases the risk of a crash. Dealers have been ordered to stop demonstrating and delivering in-stock vehicles. The affected population comprises F-650 and F-750 trucks produced from July 13, 2022 to December 8, 2023 for the 2023 and 2024 model years at the Ohio Assembly Plant.
No fewer than 18,244 trucks have been recalled. In addition to the Medium Duty line, Ohio Assembly Plant also happens to be the stomping ground of the F-350, F-450, F-550 Chassis Cab, the E-Series Cutaway, and the E-Series Stripped Chassis. Opened in 1974, the Avon Lake-based production facility boasts in the ballpark of 1,800 employees, of which around 1,650 are hourly employees.
Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Ford is aware of 87 warranty reports, 31 field reports, and a single customer service report related to the described concern. Said reports correspond to 86 distinct vehicles. Thankfully, Ford isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.
The Critical Concern Review Group started investigating the problem on November 21 last year. The CCRG reviewed the design of the parking brake handle assembly, which bears part number LC44-2853-AE for regular cabs, LC44-2853-BE for super cabs, and LC44-2853-CE for crew-cabbed trucks.
The control rod is designed to move the J-hook engagement pin to engage or disengage the parking brake. Further analyses determined that the welded bracket's location was out of specification as well. Ford claims the remedy is under development, but in light of the dimensional variations, Ford is likely to instruct dealers nationwide to replace the entire assembly. Owner notification letters will be mailed via first-class mail between April 8 and April 12.
At press time, Ford advertises the Medium Duty as a 2025 model. The F-650 SD Gas Straight Frame starts at $69,685 before destination, whereas the heavier-duty F-750 costs $71,580 at the very least. Their diesel-powered counterparts retail at $79,000 for the 650 and $80,895 for the 750, respectively.
As implied, the gasser is a pushrod V8 with plenty of torque for a free-breathing mill. The 7.3-liter Godzilla belts out 335 horsepower and 468 pound-feet (635 Nm) in this application. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel, by comparison, offers up to 330 ponies and 750 pound-feet (1,017 Nm).
Orscheln Products LLC of Moberly, Missouri is the supplier of said assemblies. The Critical Concern Review Group retrieved parking brake handle assemblies retrieved from in-stock vehicles, identifying dimensional variations of the control rod, J-hook engagement pin, or both components.
