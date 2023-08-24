Ford Mustang GT Fastback Money Not Enough for This Extreme Fourgiven V-4 Custom Bike

If you're in the market for a performance car, the Ford Mustang is one of the options you could consider. Performance levels aside, there are six models to choose from, with the mid-range GT Fastback starting at a little over $40,000.
That's also how much someone was willing to pay for the full custom bike called Fourgiven V-4 Softail. It went under the hammer last week in Monterey, California, at the hands of Mecum, hoping to make a splash. It apparently didn't, and the Mustang-range high bid was declined by the owner – and that only means the bike is still up for grabs, if you fancy it.
The Fourgiven is the work of a name well known in the world of custom motorcycles, Carl Brouhard. It first came into the spotlight in 2006, and went on to win awards at some of the industry's most coveted events, including the Easyriders Bike Show, Sacramento Autorama Bike Show and, EGO Grand National Bike Show.
The build is extreme to say the least. Centered around an air ride-supported frame signed by a crew called Nothing But Customs, it rocks an engine rarely seen on custom builds, a V-Quad unit 194ci in displacement.
The powerplant was put together by Nelson Engineering and includes four Harley-Davidson Evolution cylinder barrels and heads, but also TP Engineering crankcases. In this form, the engine is rated at a very impressive 250 hp. It breathes through a stylish and almost invisible custom exhaust handled by Twisted Metal Fabrications.
To make sure the power of the engine is properly used, the bike is connected to the ground by means of a rather flimsy wheel up front, pushed as far as possible from the frame at the end of the fork, and a rather bulky tire at the rear. This one is a staggering 360 mm wide, and it wraps around a wheel that was made by none other than Chip Foose.
The bodywork of the bike is something one doesn't easily forget. Large fenders front and rear, a menacing spoiler keel up front, and a fuel tank that's almost indistinguishable from the frame are all painted in one of the most vivid shades of orange you've ever seen.
For all its merits the bike has one major flaw: it can't be used on public roads, and that means only a small number of people can get to actually see it in this lifetime. For a while, that was done in Palm Desert, California, where the Fourgiven was displayed at the Vault in Big Horn Country Club.
It's unclear where the bike is now, but given it's still up for grabs it may literally end up anywhere. We'll keep an eye out for it and update as soon as we learn anything new.
