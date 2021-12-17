Ford Maverick Tremor May Be Under Development, Trademark Filing Suggests

Although it’s produced in Mexico at the facility responsible for the Bronco Sport as well, the Maverick isn’t available with a dedicated off-road package. The most customers may get is the FX4 that's exclusive to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with AWD for the not-so-princely surcharge of $800.
What do you get for that sum? Well, the list starts with 17-inch aluminum wheels mounted with all-terrain tires. Exposed front tow hooks, skid plates, Hill Descent Control that nobody uses, off-road driving modes, heavy-duty cooling, a trailer hitch receiver with a four-pin connector, decals on both sides of the bed, and a 6.5-inch productivity screen complete the picture.
Compare those pieces of hardware and software with the Bronco Sport and the more capable Badlands, and you’ll understand why there is plenty of room for improvement. CarBuzz has come across the “Maverick Tremor” trademark recently, which can only mean one thing. Ford knows an off-road package would help the unibody pickup truck sell better, more so if you remember that Hyundai doesn’t offer an off-road pack for the Santa Cruz.
Filed with Chile’s National Institute of Industrial Property under the motor vehicle trademark class, the Maverick Tremor would join the Ranger Tremor and F-Series Tremor in the Dearborn-based automaker’s lineup. In the case of the Ranger, the Tremor adds Fox 2.0 monotube dampers with rear piggyback reservoirs, 32-inch Continental General Grabber all-terrains, a six-switch auxiliary power pack, Magnetic-painted wheels, hoop-style steps, rear recovery hooks, Miko suede inserts, and orange accents.
The shocks and tires alone would elevate the Maverick’s capability, but still, turning a unibody truck into a Tremor is very different from doing the same thing with a body-on-frame truck. In any case, the moniker filed with Chile’s patent and trademark office gives off the impression that it’s something more than simply a securement of intellectual property rights.
