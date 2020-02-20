Ford GT40, Ferrari P3 from Ford v Ferrari Go on Tour, to Land at Autorama

The Ford v Ferrari movie, which told the story of the epic fight between the American giant and the Italian carmaker for domination at Le Mans, has long left cinemas but its effects can still be felt.
Sure, that story was well known to enthusiasts, but they never did get the chance to actually see, in color, how it all went down, and how history was written. The team behind the movie did a great job at telling the story, so good in fact that people are still craving to hear and see more about it.
As it happened in the past with other movies, like Bullitt or Fast and Furious, those close to the production teams are trying their best to please the fans and earn some bucks in the process.
So does Peter Toundas, the head of an organization called Championship Auto Shows, which is in charge with organizing more than a dozen such events each year across the U.S., including the high-profile Autorama in Detroit.
This year, the center stage at the said event will be the cars from Ford v Ferrari, namely the Ferrari P3 and the Ford GT40 that were used in the movie.
In fact, Ford v Ferrari cars will embark on a three-city tour starting this coming weekend in Kansas City, moving to Detroit for the Autorama by the end of the month, and coming to rest in Chicago at a later date.
"The Ford GT40 that we have is an original race car. The Ferrari was fabricated for the movie to specs," Peter Toundas said according to Detroit Free Press. "People will probably never get a chance to see these again."
The tour is not the only thing Ford v Ferrari happening in the U.S. these days. At the beginning of the month, we told you about the Cobra Experience museum in Northern California that is giving away a MkIII 427 Superformance Cobra that also starred in the movie.
Hollywood glamour comes to @meguiars Detroit Autorama and @oreillyautoparts World of Wheels in Kansas City & Chicago with the actual P330 Ferrari and Ford GT40 used in the Oscar winning film Ford v Ferrari . The $97 million film chronicles the fight between Carroll Shelby's Ford GT 40 and Enzo Ferrari's Scuderia Ferrari for dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. See www.autorama.com for show details! #autorama #worldofwheels #isca