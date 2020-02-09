The Pirated Version of Oscar Nominee Ford v Ferrari Is a New Internet Phenomenon

Ford v Ferrari has become one of the most popular searches online in the last couple of weeks, and now it looks like the number of downloads for the pirated version keeps growing every hour.
While we won’t provide any links for obvious reasons, one BitTorrent site currently has thousands of users downloading the movie, and given how many alternative links are out there, it goes without saying that the number is substantially higher.
At the time of writing, there are several versions of the Ford v Ferrari movie on BitTorrent sites, but the most popular appears to be BluRay 1080p release. More than one thousand users are currently downloading this over 10GB version of the movie from the said BitTorrent site.
The largest BluRay release comes in a nearly 57GB package, and hundreds of downloads are under way right now as well.
Needless to say, the XviD 1080 rips are recording a continuously-growing number of downloads as well, especially from users who look for a smaller version. Depending on the release, the XviD version of Ford v Ferrari starts at about 1GB and goes all the way up to 5GB.
Ford v Ferrari is one of the most successful movies released lately, with an IMDB rating of 8.2 points out of a maximum of 10. It was nominated for four Oscars, namely best picture, film editing, sound mixing and sound editing.
And now, the obligatory comments on pirated content. Leaving aside the legal implications of getting and using pirated materials, downloading such movies always comes with security risks, as cybercriminals could use fake versions of popular titles, including videos, music, and games, to spread malicious infected files.
While running antivirus software could indeed help, staying away from potentially infected files is obviously the best approach to avoid getting your device compromised.
