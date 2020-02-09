Where Is the Street Legal Tron Electric Motorcycle We Were Promised?

Electric motorcycles are a dime a dozen these days, now that established bike builders are joining in on the fun. Or should we say there are promises for electric motorcycles all around, as to date we are yet to see a mass-produced two-wheeler powered by electricity.
And not for lack of trying. Startups are popping up all over the place trying to build the ultimate electric bike. From Australia to Russia and from the U.S. to Japan, we’ve seen people trying to get thinks moving for a number of years now to no avail.
One of the craziest electric motorcycle concepts we’ve seen is the Neutron bike created by the Parker Brothers. Their dream of coming up with a fully road legal, functional motorcycle inspired by the Tron universe gained substance about a decade ago.
In the beginning, they used internal combustion engines for their build – usually sourced from Suzuki – but soon decided to switch to electric power. Hence the Xenon was born, a street-legal bike capable of reaching 70 mph speeds and dropping jaws as it whooshed by.
As the hardware fitted into the bike evolved, the name was changed to Neutron, and in 2019 the company decided to start selling them with new induction motors and battery packs.
25 of them were put on the counter, and according to the Parker Brothers all but one have been sold, despite the insane price tag that can go as high as $75,000. That’s the price for the top Platinum edition, which comes with DOT-approved lights, turn signals, tag lights and mirrors.
As a side note, if you don’t need all that, you can go for the cheapest version which sells for $55,000.
So, all of them are supposedly sold, and we understand another production run is planned for the time ahead. But where are the Neutrons? Have you seen any on a public road near you? If so, let us know.
One of the craziest electric motorcycle concepts we’ve seen is the Neutron bike created by the Parker Brothers. Their dream of coming up with a fully road legal, functional motorcycle inspired by the Tron universe gained substance about a decade ago.
In the beginning, they used internal combustion engines for their build – usually sourced from Suzuki – but soon decided to switch to electric power. Hence the Xenon was born, a street-legal bike capable of reaching 70 mph speeds and dropping jaws as it whooshed by.
As the hardware fitted into the bike evolved, the name was changed to Neutron, and in 2019 the company decided to start selling them with new induction motors and battery packs.
25 of them were put on the counter, and according to the Parker Brothers all but one have been sold, despite the insane price tag that can go as high as $75,000. That’s the price for the top Platinum edition, which comes with DOT-approved lights, turn signals, tag lights and mirrors.
As a side note, if you don’t need all that, you can go for the cheapest version which sells for $55,000.
So, all of them are supposedly sold, and we understand another production run is planned for the time ahead. But where are the Neutrons? Have you seen any on a public road near you? If so, let us know.