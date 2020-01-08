Newron EV-1 Electric Bike Is So Green It’s Made Out of Wood

The Newron EV-1 isn’t your typical electric motorcycle, though. It’s a piece of art (in the words of Newron Motors CEO Sébastien Mahut) that’s been years in the making and that boasts a body made entirely out of wood. The dichotomy between machine / technology and slow-moving nature rendered through the wooden body sounds great on paper – and looks even greater in renders.
The Newron bike was announced last summer, but at the time, details on its performance were left out. They’re out now.
Mahut started the company in 2016, but he’d been toying with the idea of an electric bike much earlier than that. His first attempt at designing one was in 2009, when he put batteries and an electric motor in an Aprilia Futura chassis, creating an e-bike that hit a maximum 70 mph and had a range of less than 40 miles.
He tells UltimateMotorcycling that the EV-1 will be much better than that. As you can see in the video available at the bottom of the page, getting the first prototype made was no walk in the park. And that was just the beginning of the EV-1.
Based on press renders, it looks like the battery comes with LED lights that light up in different colors, highlighting the wood flourishes. As the bike moves, the battery rotates, in what is meant as a symbol of the passage of time.
“As the world evolves, so do we. We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our technical and design offering to bring magic to the road and to the people,” Newron Motors says. “The thrill of being ‘one’ with your bike as an incarnation of you and to fill the world as you never felt it in total silence. Having customized aspects of it, aesthetics and behavior, a timeless and delicate peace of art tailor-made at our ‘atelier de confection.’”
A minimalist concept, the EV-1 isn’t simplistic on the tech side. The final version will include a smart power meter to tell the rider how much range they still have and to regulate energy usage to ensure they get to their planned destination – and back. That’s one efficient way to avoid range anxiety. It will also include maintenance warnings.
Speaking to the same media outlet, Mahut emphasizes the exclusivity that comes with ownership of one EV-1. Nothing about this electric bike has been left to chance and nothing is random. Everything is meant to improve the experience of riding it, and your enjoyment as owner.
“On the left side, there is an engraved plate with the craftsmen’s names who contributed to the build of the motorcycle. The rear rim is transparent, like the lower part of the cylinder, to contribute to the mystery and the desire to discover the whole bike,” Mahut says.
“On the upper part, we have a window just over the battery pack and the shaft axis to have detailed views on the insides of the motorcycle. The access to the key-input is opening like a jewelry box. The key itself is a jewel containing a fragment of wood or titanium used to produce the bike. You will always have a part of your bike with you,” he continues.
