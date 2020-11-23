Ford F-150 Trophy Truck Loses Drag Race to Ken Block's Hoonicorn, Does Donuts

You may not be Ken Block's biggest fan, but you can't really not like the guy. He's all about having fun in cars, after all - a ten-year-old who can drive, and do it rather well.
A while ago, Ken had an idea (we're pretty sure it was suggested by the makers of the Forza Horizon 4 video game, but we'll go with his story): since gamers were using the Hoonicorn in their virtual drag races and winning, why not see how the heavily modified Ford Mustang would do in real life?
The "Hoonicorn vs the World" series was created, and we find ourselves now looking at its second installment. After opening with a drag race against the McLaren Senna, the literal poster car for the Forza Horizon 4, Block switched to something even more powerful, albeit completely different in every imaginable way from the British sports car.
For starters, it's American. It's actually a Ford F-150 truck, but it doesn't take long to realize there's very little left there of America's best-selling vehicle. The trophy truck is a completely custom build with specs that would make a Raptor coward under the sink and beg for its mummy. Not its daddy, because that's what this thing might just be.
Under that ridiculously wide hood is a 555 ci (9.0-liter) big-block V8 engine with no forced induction doing somewhere in the region of 950 horsepower. The crazy thing about this truck that belongs to Bryce Menzies (see his racing pedigree in one of the pictures in the gallery) is that it's all-wheel-drive.
Yup, most trophy trucks, at least up until recently, used to be RWD only. Cruising through the desert on tires this big didn't really require the engine to spin all four wheels to have plenty of traction. Plus, the mechanical intricacies wouldn't have paid off overall as they most likely would have hampered the reliability.
The fact it's AWD means the trophy truck closes the on-paper gap (chasm?) that seems to separate it from Ken Block's Hoonicorn. We know very well what the car is capable of after watching it trash the McLaren Senna in the opening episode. What do you think it will do to a truck on off-road tires that has 450 less horsepower and weighs twice as much? Something that begins with "o" and ends with "bliterate"? Yes. Will knowing that keep you from watching the clip? Nope, didn't think so. Enjoy.
Oh, did we mention the truck nearly pulls a wheelie on its first run? Or that, after racing, it does a few donuts, one of which sees it slip off the runway and throw a dumpster-worth of dirt in the air? No? We'll think of some sort of self-punishment while you watch this.
