750 HP Porsche 991.2 Turbo S and 800 HP BMW M5 Race in the Battle of Stage 2

Racing stock cars makes perfect sense because that's the best way to compare the work of those manufacturers and the performance of the vehicles in the state most people are going to use them.
However, performance models also hide a ton of potential that can be unleashed with a little bit of aftermarket modding. Just imagine nobody ever tinkered with the Toyota Supra - would you even know about its existence, let alone hold it as one of the most iconic models in the entire automotive history? As good as the 3.0-liter straight-six 2JZ engine was stock, its power output just wasn't special enough to lift it and the model out of the crowd. But somebody did, and the rest is history.
What we're trying to say is that just because its car has had its performance enhanced, it doesn't mean it stops representing its manufacturer. Not in the slightest. Brand pride is still very much active, which means these two battling it out in the video below still have everything to lose.
On one side, we have a stage 2 Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Cabriolet that produced 580 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) fresh out of the factory. Now, it reportedly churns out 750 hp and an unspecified amount of torque, all through its original dual-clutch transmission that turns all four wheels.
Its opponent for the day is a BMW M5 Competition with a claimed power output of 800 hp. Like the Porsche, it also has an all-wheel-drive system (BMW's M xDrive, in this case), but it uses a standard eight-speed automatic instead. However, while the 911 only had a tune and modded downpipes, the M5 adds an aftermarket induction kit as well as a custom exhaust.
Speaking of the M5's exhaust, have you ever heard anything more ridiculous than that? It sounds like a slow-firing machine gun on lift-off. Drive that thing around the less friendly parts of the town and don't be surprised if you see people hitting the deck all around you.
Since a simple drag race between these two would have been too simple, Jamie, the channel host has prepared no fewer than four challenges. In the first two, the BMW and the Porsche will duel from a distance as their 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times will be tested using specialized equipment. In the last two trials, they'll go head to head for standing and rolling quarter mile drag race. Place your bets and strap in because it's going to be a wild one.
