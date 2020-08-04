Ford Dealership in Ohio Is Selling Supercharged Mustang GT for Just Over $40,000

Superperformance Shelby Daytona Coupe Replica Could Be Yours

We all love bargains, don’t we? Beechmont Ford has an offer you’ll find virtually impossible to refuse.

The Shelby also comes equipped with track-ready suspension, tires and brakes, as well as features including Launch Control, an electronic line lock system and five different driving modes to suit all purposes. Long story short, it basically kicked Mustang GT’s backside into orbit!



Nevertheless, as you might have guessed, all these juicy extras aren’t exactly free.



Now, if you're on a budget and prepared to make a compromise in the area of race-ready features, this Ford dealership based in Cincinnati, Ohio gives you the opportunity to experience over 700 hp in a supercharged Mustang GT for a very – and I mean very – reasonable price.







This TVS 2650 supercharger raises the 5.0-liter V8’s output figures to a whopping 750 hp and 670 pound-feet (908 Nm) of torque! For comparison, the 2020 Shelby GT500’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 produced 760 hp and only 625 pound-feet (847Nm) of torque.



To make the package a little more special, Beechmont Ford’s machines have a six-speed manual transmission, which is not something you’ll find in the Shelby variant. Furthermore, the dealer will happily customize those beasts to your personal preference, so you may opt for a ten-speed automatic transmission instead, besides being given a choice between fastback or convertible models and a plethora of visual customization options, such as vinyl wraps, stripes or window tint.



The base package of these Mustangs on steroids is priced at an attractive $44,994. This includes a three-year, or 36,000-mile (57,940 km) warranty and can be financed with no upfront payment! Beechmont Ford will gladly ship them anywhere in the United States, making for quite an unrivaled bargain.







$44,994 may still seem like a fair bit of cash, but once we put that side by side with Shelby GT500’s $72,900 price tag, it begins to really sound accessible.



The “750 HP for $44,994 deal,” as Beechmont Ford would call it, comes across as delightfully spectacular. It might just be time for you to crack open that piggy bank and consider treating yourself to a sweet new ride.



