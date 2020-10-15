Ford Crown Victoria "NASCAR Noobie" Flexes Procharged Coyote Muscle

With the final Ford Crown Victoria police cars having retired from the California Highway Patrol last month, the legacy of this sedan will live on. And what better proof of that than the rendering sitting in front of us? After all, such pixel portraits are making their way from aficionado circles into popular culture these days.
As the easily removable hood of this Blue Oval toy allows us to notice, its engine compartment is now populated by a Coyote - by now, Ford's 5.0-liter V8 has reached a cult status, so this was one of the natural choices.
However, the motor has left its 4xx HP factory output far behind, since it now works with a Procharger, which is basically a belt-driven turbo (call it a centrifugal supercharger, if you must).
What about the NASCAR bit mentioned in the title above? one might rightfully ask. Well, this Crown Vic isn't exactly a sleeper and that's because it has received a few changes that alert other drivers on the custom nature of the contraption.
Those massive steelies required some serious fender cutting and the banked oval aroma doesn't end here, as the spoiler adorning the boot lid comes to show.
And while the set of renderings showcased in the Instagram post below doesn't bring us inside the Ford, we can still notice a few changes in this department - given the extra muscle and grip of the vehicle, these are more than welcome.
As such, the cabin seems to only pack the driver's seat (a bucket unit, obviously), while a solid-looking roll cage is also present, just in case things don't go as planned while that Coyote puts the power down.
Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist who brought us this digitally modded slab of America, came up with multiple angles of the beast, for a complete eye candy approach.
I loooove cutting up fenders in cars and making them look like dirt track or Nascar race cars. This Crown Victoria was a lot of fun to make. That’s a Procharged Coyote under the removable hood and wide, wide rubber wrapping wide, wide steelies. What do you think? Would you rock it as is or maybe with a different engine? Have a great day people! . . . . . . . . #ford #crown #victoria #lowered #chopped #custom #chrome #v8 #supercharged #procharger #procharged #coyote #fiveoh #goodyear #4door #3d #rendering