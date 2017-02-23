Ford Celebrates F-150' Dependability Award From J.D. Power, Praises Itself

Ford
is celebrating the F-150’s distinction awarded by J.D. Power
in its annual dependability award.
The Blue Oval’s pickup truck was named the most dependable large light-duty pickup. The award was earned by the 2014 Ford F-150
, which competed with its equivalents of the same model year, because the entire dependability study relies on vehicle owners that have had the same ride since it was new, and they are asked about it when the model is three years old.
According to Ford, truck shoppers prioritize the F-150
’s quality above all attributes when purchasing, and its internal research claims that its clients have informed the company of that attribute being a “differentiator” when the F-series is compared to its competitors.
The 2017 model year of the F-150
marks 40 consecutive years for the Ford F-Series as the top-selling truck in the United States of America.
The F-Series’ result is remarkable, to say the least, and the vehicle managed to attain incredible volumes in some years that it became one of the top-selling new motorized products in the entire country, not just in its class. Since January 1977, Ford sold over 26 million F-Series pickup trucks.
To be specific, F-Series pickup trucks have been America’s best-selling vehicle for 35 years. Those are not consecutive years, but 35 out of 40 is better than any competitor model, and it looks like that is not going to change too soon.
Ford is excited about the F-150
’s result because it is the only model from the Blue Oval brand to receive such a distinction from J.D. Power this year. Overall, the brand did not enjoy a ranking as good as the F-150's.
Its competitors at Chevrolet got individual awards for the Silverado HD and Tahoe, while Honda’s 2014 Ridgeline was the most dependable mid-sized pickup truck. Toyota was the big winner when models are concerned, as it obtained four awards for dependability.