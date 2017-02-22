Ford's Future Voice Controls Could Tell If You're Happy or Angry

Ford
’s experts in Aachen, Germany, are working with engineers from the RWTH University to research new ways of using microphones in automobiles.
A third-party assessment made by experts of the field has led to the conclusion that almost 90% of all new cars sold in 2022 are expected to have a voice recognition capability
.
The latter is something that was a novelty among premium brands a few years ago, but has become something familiar with tech packages introduced by volume automakers.
These days, you can have voice controls in a car
with advanced speech recognition, but not all languages, accents, and tonalities perfectly match with the systems.
Ford’s SYNC 3 has voice control, Apple CarPlay integration
, Android Auto
functionality, and it will also integrate Amazon’ Alexa
. The latter is a virtual assistant introduced by the American e-commerce giant.
With the predicted integration of voice recognition systems, Ford’s engineering team has thought about the possibility of implementing a virtual assistant in its vehicles.
The mentioned function would world using sophisticated microphones, which are required to understand human speech, along with in-car cameras, another element that several automakers were interested in implementing.
Ford thinks that it could make its cars “learn” what kind the music its customers like, and then try to understand what kind of mood did the audio playback would bring to the client.
If links could be made between certain genres, singers, or even songs, what do customers feel when there’s no music playing in their cars.
Ford’s employees have thought about a virtual assistant for the future products of the Blue Oval that would estimate the driver’s mood, and then adjust interior lighting and ambiance accordingly. The assistant could try to calm down an angry driver, while happy clients would get their preferred music.
Until the seemingly utopian idea comes to life, Ford will implement Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant into a selection of its products, and its microphones and software will be improved to understand more accents and native tongues. Moreover, a focus towards natural speech will be made, but we will have to stick with predetermined commands for the moment.