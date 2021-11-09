Ford and Google Develop 3D Augmented Reality Experience for F-150 Lightning

Ford has over 160,000 reservations for its F-150 Lightning, which means that there will be a lot of questions about the features of the electric pickup truck. Instead of planning hours upon hours of one-on-one delivery and training sessions, Ford made a 3D Augmented Reality app with Google.
The new experience, called F-150 Lightning Strike Anywhere, is available on Android and iOS mobile devices. It can also be experienced on Ford.com, but also on Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, and YouTube. The entire augmented reality part is powered by Google Cloud.
The goal of this entire experience is to allow reservation holders and potential customers to understand the key elements of the F-150 Lightning. It is the company's first electric pickup truck, and it will be the first battery-electric vehicle for many of its customers. The Blue Oval put two and two together and made this AR app to showcase its new electric vehicle.
According to Ford, 80 percent of reservation holders for the F-150 have never owned a battery-electric vehicle before. More than half of all reservation holders are also new to the Ford brand, which goes to show that launching an electric pickup truck brought new customers to the Dearborn brand.
By the way, expect to see many F-150 Lightning models in California, Texas, and Florida, as these states have the highest number of reservations per state so far, as Ford's data shows. The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be available starting Spring 2022.
The new augmented reality experience could also entice new clients into making a reservation for an F-150 Lightning. Research made by Ipsos and Google found that 58 percent of U.S. car shoppers who are considering a new vehicle in the next six months are pondering on the idea of a hybrid or a fully-electric vehicle for their next lease or purchase.
Moreover, 83 percent of U.S. car buyers spend up to three months before buying or leasing a new vehicle, according to the same study made by Ipsos. With that in mind, it is easy to understand why Ford has developed yet another tool to promote its first electric pickup truck.
