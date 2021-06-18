2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Full Pricing Information Revealed

The most powerful F-150 truck ever is a very interesting piece of engineering. Not only did Ford use the most powerful Li-Ion cell available, but the Lightning flaunts six trim levels priced for almost every pocket.
Published by our friends at the F-150 Gen 14 forum, the e-mail survey attached in the gallery breaks down the pricing very straightforward.
The Pro is $39,974 or $32,474 after the federal tax credit, the XLT costs $52,974 or $45,474, the XLT w. Premium Package is $56,774 or $49,297, the Lariat is $64,474 or $59,974, the Lariat w. Premium Package costs from $79,474 or $71,974, and the Platinum comes in at $89,874 or $82,374.
The federal tax credit may balloon to $12,500 if new legislation is passed into law, which means the Pro and XLT will start from $27,474 or $40,474 in a matter of months unless the Blue Oval hikes up these MSRPs.
In addition to similar pricing to the Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning also poses a problem for the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV pickups. There is, however, a collateral victim of this crazy price strategy.
I am referring to the Ford Motor Company’s internal combustion F-150, which starts at $29,290 for the XL with the Regular Cab, rear-wheel drive, and 3.3-liter base V6 engine. Level up to the SuperCrew XL with rear-wheel drive and the aforementioned powerplant, and you’re looking at $37,000.
The survey also details a few options that will certainly interest upcoming owners. The extended-range battery, for example, is $10,000 on the work-oriented Pro, $7,000 on the XLT, XLT w. Premium Package, and Lariat. But it’s worth every single cent because the Ford Motor Company throws in an 80-amp charging wall box and the output improves from 426 to 563 horsepower.
Those interested in towing stuff will have to shell out $865 for the Max Trailer Tow Package, which boasts a 10,000-pound rating (4,536 kilograms). This particular optional extra is best paired with the Tow Technology Package that adds many tow-assist features for $1,948 in the Pro’s case and $1,495 for the XLT, XLT w. Premium Package, and Lariat.
