autoevolution
 

Florida Man Tries to Escape the Cops in LLV Mail Truck, Predictably Fails

19 Jun 2019, 13:25 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Of all the vehicles one Florida man could pick for his getaway car, he chose an LLV mail truck. The chase ended predictably.
9 photos
Mail that was found in the trash after US Postal worked dumped it behind a restaurantMail that was found in the trash after US Postal worked dumped it behind a restaurantU.S. Postal worker throws mail in the trashU.S. Postal worker throws mail in the trashDumpster used by US Postal worked to get rid of mailMail that was found in the trash after US Postal worked dumped it behind a restaurantU.S. Postal worker throws mail in the trashU.S. Postal worker throws mail in the trash
The Grumman Long Life Vehicle is used by the United States Postal Service and is believed to reach a top speed of 75 mph, though it’s probably lower than that in reality. In other words, it’s the one vehicle you will want to avoid if you’re hoping to outrun the cops.

No one told that to one Florida man so, earlier this month, he stole the USPS truck under threat from its female driver (he claimed he would mace her) and then took it on a joyride through several zip codes. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended predictably, with the truck flipped on the side of the highway, after they deployed stop sticks.

But it was incredibly dramatic. Footage shot by other motorists (and included in the video available at the bottom of the page) also captured their amazement that the police were “after the mailman.” Several cruisers from various departments were in pursuit of the mail truck, which wove in and out of traffic.

Before losing control of the truck, the suspect tried to ram two police officers with it and prevent them from deploying the stop sticks. He failed.

“At the time FCSO Deputies were on the side of I-95, the suspect intentionally swerved and drove the mail truck directly toward the deputy. After thankfully missing the deputy, the suspect then swerved to the other side of the road in an attempt to intentionally strike a different FCSO Deputy attempting to deploy Stop Sticks,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says.

They got the driver out through the back door and he admitted to being on anything from pills to cocaine and molly. He also begged the cops to go lightly on him because he was sorry, but he was still charged accordingly. Of course.

“The driver, Jesse Estep, DOB 3/24/1990, is being arrested by FCSO for Grand Theft Auto, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and two counts Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He will be transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility once medically cleared by the hospital. He faces charges in Volusia County also," the same statement says.

Grumman LLV mail truck police police chase drugs Florida
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
LEXUS GX 460LEXUS GX 460 Large SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumPEUGEOT 2008PEUGEOT 2008 CrossoverPORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeAll car models  
 
 