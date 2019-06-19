Florida Man Tries to Escape the Cops in LLV Mail Truck, Predictably Fails

Bill Nye to Send LightSail 2 Spacecraft in Orbit Using Falcon Heavy

Of all the vehicles one Florida man could pick for his getaway car, he chose an LLV mail truck. The chase ended predictably. 9 photos



No one told that to one Florida man so, earlier this month, he stole the USPS truck under threat from its female driver (he claimed he would mace her) and then took it on a joyride through several zip codes. According to the



But it was incredibly dramatic. Footage shot by other motorists (and included in the video available at the bottom of the page) also captured their amazement that the police were “after the mailman.” Several cruisers from various departments were in pursuit of the mail truck, which wove in and out of traffic.



Before losing control of the truck, the suspect tried to ram two police officers with it and prevent them from deploying the stop sticks. He failed.



“At the time FCSO Deputies were on the side of I-95, the suspect intentionally swerved and drove the mail truck directly toward the deputy. After thankfully missing the deputy, the suspect then swerved to the other side of the road in an attempt to intentionally strike a different FCSO Deputy attempting to deploy Stop Sticks,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says.



They got the driver out through the back door and he admitted to being on anything from pills to cocaine and molly. He also begged the cops to go lightly on him because he was sorry, but he was still charged accordingly. Of course.



“The driver, Jesse Estep, DOB 3/24/1990, is being arrested by FCSO for Grand Theft Auto, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and two counts Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He will be transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility once medically cleared by the hospital. He faces charges in Volusia County also," the same statement says.



