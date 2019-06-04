autoevolution
 

LAPD Cop Makes “Monster” PIT Maneuver to End 30-Minute Chase

A dramatic police chase last week in Los Angeles ended without significant damage or injury thanks to an LAPD cop who performed what the media has dubbed a “monster” PIT Maneuver.
The chase lasted about 30 minutes and involved a stolen red Kia Sorento, the Los Angeles Times reports. As you can see in the KTLA 5 News video report available at the bottom of the page, several units followed the suspect around for quite some time until they deemed an intervention necessary.

During this time, they were in contact with the driver by phone, who told them he was ready to give up but was afraid to actually do so for fear of repercussions from the officers in pursuit. It wasn’t until he started driving dangerously that the cops intervened, first with a spike strip and then by ramming into him.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been made public yet, drove around in circles, getting on and off the freeway and taunting the police on several occasions. He also stopped along the way to chat with pedestrians and shake hands with them, and didn’t seem all that bothered about the tail on him.

When the LAPD deployed the spike strip, it got caught under the SUV and the suspect began driving in circles to shake it off. He was able to do so but whatever sense of relief he must have felt was short-lived, because he was rammed by one of the units.

In what would be a solid action movie scene, the Kia spun on the freeway as the suspect tried to get out and was eventually boxed in. Before it happened, it hit an idle Lincoln Navigator – and reports on social media have it that the driver came out of his car limping. Apparently, he had pulled over to give room to the cops, but KTLA 5 News says that he was waiting at the red light.

The suspect came out of the Kia through the window, sliding down the hood of the police cruiser. He then went with the cops without further trouble, was evaluated medically on the spot and was taken into custody.



Kia Kia Sorento Lincoln lincoln navigator police chase LAPD Los Angeles
