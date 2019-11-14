autoevolution

Float Above Terrible Traffic With This New Air Taxi Shuttle Service

If you can’t beat ‘em, the solution may not be joining ‘em – at least not where it concerns gridlocked traffic. In this particular case, the solution is to try and go airborne.
To put it differently, if you can’t beat terrible traffic by car, you might as well fly over it. That’s the idea behind a new startup in La Verne, California, which aims to cater to “Super Commuters” from the Los Angeles area. The air taxi shuttle service serves people who spend at least 90 minutes stuck in traffic daily, offering them cheap and very short flights from point A to point B.

FLOAT stands for Fly Over All Traffic and will begin trial routes in December, ahead of its January 2020 launch date. For the time being, FLOAT is looking to hear back from these commuters as regards most frequented routes, to estimate interest.

Speaking of estimates, FLOAT promises to deliver 15 to 30 minute flights for most proposed routes, with prices in the $30 range – or a little over $1,000 for monthly subscriptions that include roundtrip service five days a week. For this kind of money, commuters will beat traffic without having to wait in line or go through TSA – so says FLOAT.

“FLOAT is shattering the myth that sitting in hours of traffic every day is a necessary and unavoidable way of life in Southern California,” co-founder and CEO Arnel Guiang says in a press release. “We live in a rapidly-evolving society of intense time management and instant gratification, and business professionals and their superiors are quickly realizing that spending hours in traffic is cutting into their productivity and work / life balance.”

“With the high cost of living, more Southern Californians are finding nice homes at attractive prices in the suburbs outside of thriving businesses locations, which leads people to lengthier commutes,” Guiang adds. “Carpool and vanpool options are only shaving a few minutes off these commutes, and these lengthy commutes are cutting into people’s quality of life. FLOAT not only benefits the individual driver or passenger, but also corporations looking to establish cost-effective and time-effective transportation opportunities for work teams.”

As of this moment, FLOAT already has agreements with nearly 40 airports and is entering into agreements with providers and general aviation airports in the region.
