autoevolution
 

Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3

1 Nov 2019, 21:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Except maybe for the first one, each generation of the Renault Megane was interesting in its own way, a symbol of French design and practicality. But none of them had the same impact as the Mk2, which arrived at a particularly good time for compact car design.
14 photos
Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3
In the early-to-mid 2000s, Volkswagen gave us the sexy, rounded Golf 5, while Ford's Focus was infinitely practical, simple and better built than before. Even the Opel Astra became a looker, while Renault gave us the "shake it" trunk design. It's always interesting to see that even after all these years, some people are willing to play around with the classics, like this fellow from Turkey.

Now, the Renault Megane is not the first car you'd think of to receive a modern BMW bumper, but that's what's happening here. At first, we thought this was just photoshop, but it's the work of the same company that made the M3-faced Fiat Tipo of last week. Apparently, everything has got to look like a Bimmer in Turkey.

The face graft is carried out by cutting the Megane 2's bumper right under the grilles and adding those air intakes. At first, we couldn't even figure out what kind of bumper this was because they had it listed as "F30 tampon." But it's not a lady product or a 3 Series design. After a few searches, we found multiple companies selling knockoff M3 bumpers for the regular 3 Series for about $300. Remember that the regular 3 Series isn't as wide as the M model and wouldn't get this look even with the M Sport factory option.

Of course, it makes no sense spending even $200 for an old Megane that basically has no value now. But we still remember what it's like to be young, in love with a bad car and willing to do everything for it. But if you think this is an abomination, you're still welcome to judge away over here.


Renault Megane Renault Megane BMW M3
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
RENAULT models:
RENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT TriberRENAULT Triber CrossoverRENAULT ZoeRENAULT Zoe SmallRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverAll RENAULT models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day