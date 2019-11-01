Old Renault Megane Gets BMW Front Bumper, Becomes French M3

Except maybe for the first one, each generation of the Renault Megane was interesting in its own way, a symbol of French design and practicality. But none of them had the same impact as the Mk2, which arrived at a particularly good time for compact car design.
In the early-to-mid 2000s, Volkswagen gave us the sexy, rounded Golf 5, while Ford's Focus was infinitely practical, simple and better built than before. Even the Opel Astra became a looker, while Renault gave us the "shake it" trunk design. It's always interesting to see that even after all these years, some people are willing to play around with the classics, like this fellow from Turkey.
Now, the Renault Megane is not the first car you'd think of to receive a modern BMW bumper, but that's what's happening here. At first, we thought this was just photoshop, but it's the work of the same company that made the M3-faced Fiat Tipo of last week. Apparently, everything has got to look like a Bimmer in Turkey.
The face graft is carried out by cutting the Megane 2's bumper right under the grilles and adding those air intakes. At first, we couldn't even figure out what kind of bumper this was because they had it listed as "F30 tampon." But it's not a lady product or a 3 Series design. After a few searches, we found multiple companies selling knockoff M3 bumpers for the regular 3 Series for about $300. Remember that the regular 3 Series isn't as wide as the M model and wouldn't get this look even with the M Sport factory option.
Of course, it makes no sense spending even $200 for an old Megane that basically has no value now. But we still remember what it's like to be young, in love with a bad car and willing to do everything for it. But if you think this is an abomination, you're still welcome to judge away over here.
