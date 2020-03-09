Why Settle For a Boring Garage When You Can Have a Private Supercar Showroom?

Flagship Samsung Feature Wreaking Havoc on Android Auto

Connection problems on Android Auto could have a wide variety of causes, but according to some new reports, Samsung DeX might also be the culprit for those using a Samsung phone. 5 photos



With an adapter that also includes USB ports for peripherals like keyboards and mice, Samsung DeX transforms the phone into a computer with Android apps running in full screen, making it possible to browse the web, work with documents, and send emails just like on a traditional desktop PC.



And while Samsung DeX is such a great feature, it looks like it could break down the connection with Android Auto when the smartphone is plugged in a car. Instead of Android Auto launching when the phone is connected to the vehicle, Samsung DeX is the one kicking in, so users need to disconnect the device and then reconnect it again for Android Auto to launch correctly.



“Every time I now plug in my phone I have to unplug it and plug in again for AA to launch correctly. I notice Samsung Dex auto launches, is anyone else noticing this? Does anyone have a solution as I can’t seem to disable Dex on the phone as it’s a system app,” one user said on



Someone says that entering the developer settings in Android Auto and changing the USB settings could help, but this doesn’t seem to do the trick for everyone.



The bug happens in both Android 9 and Android 10 – Samsung is now rolling out the Android 10 update to its flagship devices, including the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lineups.



