2021 Opel Mokka X Spied With Acid Camo, Looks Like a Citroen

This brightly colored mini SUV prototype is believed to be a test prototype for the 2021 Opel Mokka X. And we say this not based on the big yellow K, but because of the way it's styled.
Back in 2018, Opel released a concept called the GT X Experimental, described by the automaker as a "bold vision of Opel's future." It measured 4.06 meters long, so even though it borrowed styling from the GT sports car, it was obviously a preview for the company's next small crossover.
The original Mokka owes its existence to GM. More specifically, a lot of the initial development and the actual fabrication was done in Korea because Opel didn't believe it could sell that many.
Boy, it really does feel like Opel can't make a crossover by itself. Meanwhile, the next crossovers, the Crossland X and Grandland X owe their existence to Peugeot or Group PSA, if you want to be precise, even though Opel was initially still owned by GM.
This prototype for the Mokka X successor looks similar to the Concept GT X, seems designed to work as an EV, but also resembles the recently sighted Citroen crossover. None of that seems like a coincidence.
We're not crossover frequent shoppers, but much prefer the styling of the Peugeot 2008, which has sharp creases here and there. Also, the new Mokka looks nothing like the old one or any other Opel ever made.
Recent reports from France state that the new Opel crossover will debut in late 2020 but will be ready for production several months later. It will be based on the French CMP platform and offer relatively small engines, the 1.2 with up to 130 hp and a 1.5 diesel making about 100 hp. Also, a fully electric version will bundle a 50 kWh battery with a 136 hp motor driving the front wheels.
