The Latest Android Auto Version No Longer Closes After Turning Off the Engine

The latest update appears to come with an odd bug on a series of phones, causing the app to no longer close automatically when turning off the engine and leaving the car.By design, the Android Auto app is supposed to launch when you connect the phone to the car and start the engine, and then to close automatically when the engine is turned off.But after installing the latest update, Android Auto no longer closes by itself, so it keeps running on the phone until the user manually quits.In case you’re thinking this isn’t such a big deal, it actually is, because when Android Auto runs, the phone also enters the Do Not Disturb mode. So technically, as long as Android Auto is running on the device, you’re not being notified of new messages or calls.The issue has already been confirmed on several phone models, including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and even Google’s very own Pixel. Additionally, the same problem has been confirmed by multiple users in both Android 9 and Android 10, so updating to the latest version of Android doesn’t make any difference.For the time being, there’s no workaround to resolve this bug, so the only way to go is just to close the app manually every time you leave the car.A new Android Auto update is expected later this month, but for now, it’s not yet clear if a fix for this issue is supposed to be included. Google hasn’t officially acknowledged it, so until more official information lands, manually closing the application when turning off the engine is the only thing you can do.